J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.96. 29,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

