J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

