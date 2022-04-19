James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $29.49

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $30.33. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

