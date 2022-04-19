Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

