Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,600 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($24.40) to GBX 1,800 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.66) to GBX 2,320 ($30.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

