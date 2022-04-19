JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 207,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,911. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

