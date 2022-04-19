JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $79,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750,684. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

