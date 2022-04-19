Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,249. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

