Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
