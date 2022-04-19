Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 230 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,110. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

