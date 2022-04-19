Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 615 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

