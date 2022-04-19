Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.