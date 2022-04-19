Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,345 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in Centene by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

