Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 508 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

