Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.