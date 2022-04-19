Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

