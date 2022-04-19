Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Xylem stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,245. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

