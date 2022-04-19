Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.36 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.36. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.71. Waters Co. has a one year low of $290.36 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

