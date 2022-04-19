Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.33 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

KEYS opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $174.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

