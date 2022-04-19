Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 44.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. 24,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

