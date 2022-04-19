Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $746,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $64.29.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

