Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $826,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,309. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.