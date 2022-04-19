Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

