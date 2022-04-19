Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $19,880,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

