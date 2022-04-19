Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

HPE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

