Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $282.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

