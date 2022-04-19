Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 101 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,589.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,627.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

