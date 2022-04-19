Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,979 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in MetLife by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

