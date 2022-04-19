Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 969 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $171.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.