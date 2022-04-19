Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.96. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

