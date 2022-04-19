Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.21. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,538. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $490.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.36.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

