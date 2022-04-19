Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 418 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 316,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4,034.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 6,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.