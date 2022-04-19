KeyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,322.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $549,820.15 and approximately $3,322.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.58 or 0.07475397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,378.34 or 0.99890590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048746 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.