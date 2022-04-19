Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.04. 497,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kirby by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kirby by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Kirby by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kirby by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

