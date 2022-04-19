Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.00

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $19,172.33 and $70.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 504.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

