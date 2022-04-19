KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 624,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.43. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

