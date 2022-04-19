Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,500.6 days.

Shares of KBSTF stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

