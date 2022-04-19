Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 39,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,064. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.99 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.