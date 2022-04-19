Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

