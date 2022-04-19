Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 86,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mattel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 576,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

