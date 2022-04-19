Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,589. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

