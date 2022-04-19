Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 351.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. 420,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,682,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.