Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. 6,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,973. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

