Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

GT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

