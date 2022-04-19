Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

KKR traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.