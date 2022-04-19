Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.