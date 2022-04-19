Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 18,731 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 16,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.