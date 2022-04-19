Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.