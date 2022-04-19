Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.80. 152,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,284. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.