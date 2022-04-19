Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

